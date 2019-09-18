ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 12.49 N/A -0.80 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 45.34 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights ChemoCentryx Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ChemoCentryx Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Arcus Biosciences Inc. which has a 12.9 Current Ratio and a 12.9 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ChemoCentryx Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ChemoCentryx Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, and a 175.86% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ChemoCentryx Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.6% and 47.6%. Insiders held 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats ChemoCentryx Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.