ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.51 N/A -0.80 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 24.77 N/A -0.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see ChemoCentryx Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ChemoCentryx Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Risk & Volatility

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.3 beta. In other hand, Amarin Corporation plc has beta of 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Amarin Corporation plc which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. ChemoCentryx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

The average target price of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $22.25, with potential upside of 169.37%. Competitively Amarin Corporation plc has an average target price of $35.75, with potential upside of 84.66%. Based on the results given earlier, ChemoCentryx Inc. is looking more favorable than Amarin Corporation plc, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.8% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares and 48.7% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. 4.2% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2% Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has weaker performance than Amarin Corporation plc

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.