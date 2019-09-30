ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 7 0.00 40.68M -0.80 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.04 39.47M -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 579,487,179.49% -111.1% -19.7% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1,225,548,034.53% -1% -0.4%

Risk and Volatility

ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.03. In other hand, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s consensus target price is $19, while its potential upside is 190.08%. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.67 consensus target price and a 122.33% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, ChemoCentryx Inc. is looking more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.