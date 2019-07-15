ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Contrasting side by side

Both ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.84 N/A -0.80 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 23.44 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ChemoCentryx Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

ChemoCentryx Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 161.76% and an $22.25 consensus target price. VBI Vaccines Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus target price and a 488.86% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, VBI Vaccines Inc. is looking more favorable than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2% VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. was less bullish than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats ChemoCentryx Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.