ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.66 N/A -0.80 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 8 5.90 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ChemoCentryx Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Tocagen Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Tocagen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ChemoCentryx Inc. and Tocagen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 239.73% for ChemoCentryx Inc. with average target price of $23. Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 147.19%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, ChemoCentryx Inc. is looking more favorable than Tocagen Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Tocagen Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.