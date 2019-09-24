ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Comparison side by side

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.91 N/A -0.80 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 19.86 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ChemoCentryx Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4%

Volatility & Risk

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s 1.03 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a 1.75 beta which is 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

ChemoCentryx Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ChemoCentryx Inc. has an average price target of $20, and a 189.44% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Theravance Biopharma Inc. is $55, which is potential 161.16% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, ChemoCentryx Inc. is looking more favorable than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChemoCentryx Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.6% and 88.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.3% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats ChemoCentryx Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.