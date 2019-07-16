ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.52 N/A -0.80 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ChemoCentryx Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ChemoCentryx Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.3 shows that ChemoCentryx Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$22.25 is ChemoCentryx Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 169.04%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.8% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares and 14.6% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.2% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has 13.2% stronger performance while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.41% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.