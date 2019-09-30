ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Contrasting side by side

Both ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 7 0.00 40.68M -0.80 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 26 -0.27 43.58M -4.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 579,487,179.49% -111.1% -19.7% Radius Health Inc. 166,653,919.69% -252.8% -65.9%

Volatility and Risk

ChemoCentryx Inc. has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Radius Health Inc. has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Radius Health Inc. has 5.2 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Radius Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown ChemoCentryx Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 190.08% for ChemoCentryx Inc. with consensus price target of $19. On the other hand, Radius Health Inc.’s potential upside is 26.87% and its consensus price target is $33. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, ChemoCentryx Inc. is looking more favorable than Radius Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares and 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has -26.86% weaker performance while Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Radius Health Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.