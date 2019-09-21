ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Comparing side by side

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 13.53 N/A -0.80 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Risk and Volatility

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s current beta is 1.03 and it happens to be 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, MediciNova Inc.’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. Its rival MediciNova Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 34.8 and 34.8 respectively. MediciNova Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ChemoCentryx Inc. and MediciNova Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ChemoCentryx Inc. has a 166.67% upside potential and an average target price of $20. Competitively MediciNova Inc. has an average target price of $22, with potential upside of 183.87%. The results provided earlier shows that MediciNova Inc. appears more favorable than ChemoCentryx Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Competitively, 2.7% are MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. had bearish trend while MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MediciNova Inc. beats ChemoCentryx Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.