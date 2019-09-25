ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Contrasting side by side

Both ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.73 N/A -0.80 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 5 16.97 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ChemoCentryx Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Risk & Volatility

ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.03 beta. In other hand, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has beta of 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has 5.3 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 193.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChemoCentryx Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 59.6% and 83.3% respectively. Insiders owned 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.