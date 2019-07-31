ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.29 N/A -0.80 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ChemoCentryx Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.3 shows that ChemoCentryx Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.1 beta which makes it 110.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ChemoCentryx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.9 Quick Ratio. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given ChemoCentryx Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s upside potential is 174.69% at a $22.25 average price target. Competitively Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $10.75, with potential upside of 696.30%. The results provided earlier shows that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than ChemoCentryx Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ChemoCentryx Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 75.1%. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. had bullish trend while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.