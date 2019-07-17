ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Comparing side by side

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.52 N/A -0.80 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights ChemoCentryx Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ChemoCentryx Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Risk and Volatility

ChemoCentryx Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Competitively, Chiasma Inc.’s beta is 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. Its rival Chiasma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. ChemoCentryx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 169.04% and an $22.25 consensus target price. Chiasma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 consensus target price and a 113.27% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that ChemoCentryx Inc. looks more robust than Chiasma Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.8% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares and 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. shares. 4.2% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. was less bullish than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Chiasma Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.