ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.99 N/A -0.80 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 7.50 N/A -1.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ChemoCentryx Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ChemoCentryx Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Volatility and Risk

ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Cerecor Inc.’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Cerecor Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 230.46%. On the other hand, Cerecor Inc.’s potential upside is 238.71% and its average target price is $10.5. Based on the data shown earlier, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than ChemoCentryx Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ChemoCentryx Inc. and Cerecor Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.6% and 55.2%. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.9%. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. had bearish trend while Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Cerecor Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.