ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.72 N/A -0.80 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.69 N/A -4.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ChemoCentryx Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Risk and Volatility

ChemoCentryx Inc. has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.8 beta is the reason why it is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown ChemoCentryx Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ChemoCentryx Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, and a 238.24% upside potential. Competitively Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 29.63%. The data provided earlier shows that ChemoCentryx Inc. appears more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. had bearish trend while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.