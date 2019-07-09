ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Contrasting side by side

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.80 N/A -0.80 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ChemoCentryx Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. Its rival Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ChemoCentryx Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

The upside potential is 162.69% for ChemoCentryx Inc. with consensus target price of $22.25. Meanwhile, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s consensus target price is $79.17, while its potential upside is 86.99%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ChemoCentryx Inc. is looking more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ChemoCentryx Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 87.9%. 4.2% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% are Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has weaker performance than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.