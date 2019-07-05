ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 12.28 N/A -0.80 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 17.74 N/A -1.00 0.00

Demonstrates ChemoCentryx Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ChemoCentryx Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Volatility and Risk

ChemoCentryx Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.3. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.63 beta and it is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. Its rival BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. ChemoCentryx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ChemoCentryx Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus price target of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $22.25, with potential upside of 150.28%. Competitively the consensus price target of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.75, which is potential 268.63% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChemoCentryx Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.8% and 93.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. had bullish trend while BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors ChemoCentryx Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.