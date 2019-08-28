ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Contrasting side by side

Both ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.60 N/A -0.80 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights ChemoCentryx Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, BeyondSpring Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. ChemoCentryx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given ChemoCentryx Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 241.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ChemoCentryx Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.6% and 2.8%. 4.9% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BeyondSpring Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.