ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 7 0.00 40.68M -0.80 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 10 -0.03 207.99M -2.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ChemoCentryx Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 580,313,837.38% -111.1% -19.7% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 2,184,768,907.56% -94.9% -52.1%

Risk and Volatility

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s current beta is 1.03 and it happens to be 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.83 beta which is 83.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s consensus target price is $19, while its potential upside is 173.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares and 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. had bearish trend while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats ChemoCentryx Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.