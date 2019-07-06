ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) Analysts See $-0.21 EPS; Mosaic Company (the (MOS) Shorts Decreased By 2.97%

Mosaic Company (the (NYSE:MOS) had a decrease of 2.97% in short interest. MOS’s SI was 6.31M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.97% from 6.50 million shares previously. With 3.91 million avg volume, 2 days are for Mosaic Company (the (NYSE:MOS)’s short sellers to cover MOS’s short positions. The SI to Mosaic Company (the’s float is 1.8%. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 2.70 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES

Analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report $-0.21 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.23 EPS previously, ChemoCentryx, Inc.’s analysts see -8.70% EPS growth. It closed at $8.89 lastly. It is down 11.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CCXI News: 09/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX SEES 2018 CASH & INVESTMENTS USE $65M-$75M; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx 4Q Rev $56.3M; 23/05/2018 – ChemoCentryx Announces Two Upcoming Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Expects to Utilize Between $65M-$75M Cash and Investments in FY18; 03/04/2018 – ChemoCentryx Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 09/05/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.19; 09/05/2018 – ChemoCentryx 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Intends to Initiate Clinical Development of Avacopan in Hidradenitis Suppurativa by Yr-En; 22/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Publishes Novel Findings of Role of CCR2 in Kidney Glomerulus, Supporting Advancement of CCR2 Inhibitor CCX140 in the Treatment of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS); 09/03/2018 ChemoCentryx 4Q EPS 80c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold The Mosaic Company shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 23,500 shares. Invesco accumulated 7.85 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.12% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 41,762 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Orca Inv Management Ltd holds 0.78% or 24,907 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 10,620 shares. Jnba Advsr holds 0% or 500 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 566 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 29,583 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 1.84 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Com accumulated 133,263 shares. North Star Management owns 3,000 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 236,458 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.57 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It has a 17.13 P/E ratio. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Among 8 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mosaic Co had 18 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Berenberg. Citigroup maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $38 target. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Cowen & Co. Susquehanna maintained the shares of MOS in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, April 1. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by BMO Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Hold” rating.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. Another trade for 2,089 shares valued at $50,022 was made by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10. Freeland Clint also bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. Isaacson Mark J. also bought $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold ChemoCentryx, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 33.34 million shares or 22.88% more from 27.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw holds 0% or 126,359 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas reported 2,120 shares. Sectoral Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 4,696 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity reported 21,772 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) for 288,597 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp has invested 0% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). 360,931 are owned by Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 324,748 shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Limited Com owns 10,000 shares. Fosun Intl invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Pdts Partners Lc, a New York-based fund reported 19,820 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De invested in 92,817 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $978,918 activity. $158,790 worth of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) was sold by Cappel Markus J.. Schall Thomas J. sold 36,762 shares worth $447,092. $457,747 worth of stock was sold by KANAYA SUSAN M on Tuesday, January 22.

Among 4 analysts covering ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ChemoCentryx had 6 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock has “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann on Thursday, February 14. FBR Capital upgraded ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) on Wednesday, March 27 to “Buy” rating.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $511.40 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is Avacopan , an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis.

