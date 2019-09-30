Chemocentryx (CCXI) Holder Bvf Decreased Its Position by $450,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Parsec Financial Management Holds Holding in Unilever Plc (Britain) (UL)

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (CCXI) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.16 million, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Chemocentryx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 405,848 shares traded. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has declined 28.17% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CCXI News: 09/03/2018 ChemoCentryx 4Q EPS 80c; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 09/03/2018 – CCXI PLANS TO START DEVT AVACOPAN IN HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA; 09/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX SEES 2018 CASH & INVESTMENTS USE $65M-$75M; 09/05/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC – EXPECTS TO UTILIZE CASH AND INVESTMENTS BETWEEN $65 MLN AND $75 MLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 31/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemocentryx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCXI); 03/04/2018 – ChemoCentryx Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx 4Q Rev $56.3M; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Expects to Utilize Between $65M-$75M Cash and Investments in FY18

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever Plc (Britain) (UL) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 303,414 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.80 million, up from 290,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc (Britain) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 695,802 shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Long Term Issuer Rating To Unilever International Holdings N.V.; Stable Outlook; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Revises Unilever Outlook to Stable from Negative; Affirms at ‘A+’; 14/03/2018 – Unilever set to reveal Rotterdam move; 22/03/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle urges Unilever to engage with investors over move; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q TOTAL COSTS 71.8B RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 11/04/2018 – KKR & Co: Appointment Effective After Completion of Unilever Transaction; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Unilever faces mounting investor unrest over UK exit – FT; 15/03/2018 – ADRs End Mixed; Petrobras and Unilever Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS FIRST HALF SALES GROWTH TO BE TOWARD LOWER END OF 3-5 PCT FULL YEAR TARGET RANGE

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZMH) by 36,740 shares to 11,860 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher (NYSE:DHR) by 7,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,308 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold CCXI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.18 million shares or 8.54% more from 33.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based Prudential Finance has invested 0% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). 41,600 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 46,401 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 0.01% or 1.34M shares. Assetmark holds 54 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 161,723 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2,529 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 51,400 are owned by Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Co. 5,591 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Baker Bros Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 207,029 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Farallon Capital Management Ltd invested in 0.15% or 2.00 million shares. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Wasatch Advsrs holds 0.27% or 3.00M shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com stated it has 1.47M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 130,739 shares.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $915.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 242,700 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $19.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ac Immune Sa by 2.36 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc.