Chemical Finl (CHFC) Shares Declined While Chemical Bank Has Cut Its Stake by $998,350; Van Den Berg Management I Has Lifted Its Triumph Group New (TGI) Holding by $401,632; Stock Rose

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 20.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 18,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 109,266 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 91,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.62. About 1.61 million shares traded or 247.44% up from the average. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP – ON MAY 3, SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL ASSETS OF APU REPAIR PRODUCT LINE OF TRIUMPH AVIATION SERVICES ASIA LTD TO TURBINEAERO REPAIR LTD; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group 4Q Loss/Shr $6.04; 20/04/2018 – TGI (Targeted Granzyme B Immunotherapy) Poster Presented at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH REACHED PACTS TO DIVEST THREE BUSINESSES; 16/05/2018 – TGI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 35th Straight Drop; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – BUSINESSES GENERATED REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN IN TRIUMPH GROUP’S FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Inventure Foods Expands TGI Fridays® Snack Line With New Party Bites and Potato Skins Varieties; 14/03/2018 – Triumph Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH: BOEING IS FIRMING UP ITS 797 SUPPLY-CHAIN STRATEGY

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 24,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.02M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Chemical Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51 million shares traded or 134.39% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. Another trade for 10,018 shares valued at $392,205 was made by KLAESER DENNIS L on Thursday, June 13. Shares for $395,789 were bought by Provost David T on Thursday, June 13. $395,789 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) shares were bought by TORGOW GARY.

More notable recent Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Chemical Financial (CHFC) and TCF Financial (TFC) Announce Regulatory Approval for Merger of Equals – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chemical Financial Corporation reports first quarter 2019 net income of $62.9 million, representing $0.87 of earnings per diluted share – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chemical Financial and TCF Financial agree to merge – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Financial Advisors Can Learn from Dentists – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Triumph Group Inc (TGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “SEC filing: Boeing 737 Max woes won’t hurt Berwyn-based supplier Triumph Group – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on April 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Triumph Group Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “May 23, 2019 – Triumph Group Inc (TGI) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on March 31, 2019 – GuruFocus.com” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Triumph Group, Ballard Power Systems, and At Home Group Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

