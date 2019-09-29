Chemical Finl (CHFC) Shareholder Chemical Bank Has Trimmed Holding by $998,350 as Stock Value Declined; Old National Bancorp Boosted Its Albemarle (ALB) Stake by $3.60 Million as Stock Declined

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 184.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 51,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 79,349 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 27,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $68.14. About 1.63 million shares traded or 15.60% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY R&D AND DVLPT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM – PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle: Increase Will Be Enabled by Technology to Extract More Lithium Without Need for Additional Brine Pumping; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18; 27/03/2018 – China Wants in on the Clean, Copious, and Chilean Energy Boom; 17/04/2018 – Soaring Demand for Lithium Fuels Exploration and Production Race; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corp Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Ops; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 24,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.02M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Chemical Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51M shares traded or 132.12% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Company has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Zacks Invest Mgmt reported 14,118 shares. Moody National Bank Division holds 0.08% or 42,428 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Inc reported 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Signaturefd has 453 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Harvey Prns Limited Co holds 1.46% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0.01% stake. Mutual Of America Management Limited Co holds 0.01% or 14,220 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 11,414 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Randolph accumulated 176,151 shares. 98,123 are held by Channing Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 15,111 shares. Westwood Hldg Grp Inc owns 424,214 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Blue Edge Limited Liability Com holds 27,950 shares. Kingfisher Limited Liability Company has invested 0.83% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Albemarle: The Key Risk – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Albemarle Corporation to Attend S&P Global Platts Battery Metals Conference – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Tianqi Delays Lithium Plant Expansion to Focus on Steady Production – Investing News Network” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Outlook For Albemarle Calls For Investor Patience – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Lithium Stocks Slapped With Sell Ratings: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 9,012 shares to 4,545 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,963 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid Cap 400 Etf (IVOO) by 2,535 shares to 7,121 shares, valued at $934,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold CHFC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 62.79 million shares or 2.83% more from 61.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Services Automobile Association has 126,346 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 132,903 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Services Group has invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Sterling Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 441,799 shares. 110,267 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Alps Advsrs has 0% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 3.54M shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 31,016 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 64 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 140,550 shares. Loomis Sayles & Co LP stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 11,286 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fdx Advisors has 0.01% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC).