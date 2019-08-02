Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ottawa Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OTTW)

We will be contrasting the differences between Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) and Ottawa Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OTTW) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemical Financial Corporation 42 4.01 N/A 3.90 10.78 Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 13 4.02 N/A 0.60 21.93

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ottawa Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Chemical Financial Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Chemical Financial Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemical Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 1.3% Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.49 shows that Chemical Financial Corporation is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ottawa Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.49 which is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Chemical Financial Corporation and Ottawa Bancorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemical Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chemical Financial Corporation’s upside potential is 23.69% at a $52 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89% of Chemical Financial Corporation shares and 24.3% of Ottawa Bancorp Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Chemical Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2% are Ottawa Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chemical Financial Corporation -2.1% 1.23% -2.82% -5.72% -27.39% 14.83% Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0.46% 1.22% -0.76% -0.91% -1.3% 1.32%

For the past year Chemical Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Ottawa Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Chemical Financial Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Ottawa Bancorp Inc.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers in Michigan. Its products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. The company also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 249 banking offices, 8 loan production offices, and approximately 272 automated teller machines. Chemical Financial Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.