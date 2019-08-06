Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

As Regional – Midwest Banks companies, Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) and Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemical Financial Corporation 42 4.01 N/A 3.90 10.78 Associated Banc-Corp 22 2.67 N/A 1.90 11.42

In table 1 we can see Chemical Financial Corporation and Associated Banc-Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Associated Banc-Corp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Chemical Financial Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Chemical Financial Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Associated Banc-Corp, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Chemical Financial Corporation and Associated Banc-Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemical Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 1.3% Associated Banc-Corp 0.00% 9% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Chemical Financial Corporation’s current beta is 1.49 and it happens to be 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Associated Banc-Corp is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Chemical Financial Corporation and Associated Banc-Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemical Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Associated Banc-Corp 0 0 0 0.00

Chemical Financial Corporation’s average price target is $52, while its potential upside is 23.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chemical Financial Corporation and Associated Banc-Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 75.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Chemical Financial Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Associated Banc-Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chemical Financial Corporation -2.1% 1.23% -2.82% -5.72% -27.39% 14.83% Associated Banc-Corp 1.45% 2.31% -3.69% -0.96% -21.06% 9.5%

For the past year Chemical Financial Corporation was more bullish than Associated Banc-Corp.

Summary

Chemical Financial Corporation beats Associated Banc-Corp on 9 of the 10 factors.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers in Michigan. Its products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. The company also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 249 banking offices, 8 loan production offices, and approximately 272 automated teller machines. Chemical Financial Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services that comprise interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging services. Its Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, as well as full-service, discount, and on-line investment brokerage; investment advisory services; trust and investment management accounts; and insurance and other related products and services. This segment also offers administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services. Its Risk Management and Shared Services segment provides corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology services. As of April 28, 2017, the company operated 200 banking locations serving approximately 100 communities. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.