Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Comparing side by side

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemical Financial Corporation 42 3.95 N/A 3.82 10.55 Park National Corporation 96 4.63 N/A 6.68 14.61

Table 1 highlights Chemical Financial Corporation and Park National Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Park National Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Chemical Financial Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Chemical Financial Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Park National Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Chemical Financial Corporation and Park National Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemical Financial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Park National Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Chemical Financial Corporation is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.44. Competitively, Park National Corporation is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Chemical Financial Corporation and Park National Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemical Financial Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Park National Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 33.10% for Chemical Financial Corporation with consensus target price of $54.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chemical Financial Corporation and Park National Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 40.7% respectively. About 0.5% of Chemical Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Park National Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chemical Financial Corporation -5.89% -7.01% -11.02% -14.6% -28.22% 10.08% Park National Corporation -1.13% 3.71% -2.56% 4.24% -12.26% 15.06%

For the past year Chemical Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Park National Corporation

Summary

Park National Corporation beats Chemical Financial Corporation on 10 of the 10 factors.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers in Michigan. Its products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. The company also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 249 banking offices, 8 loan production offices, and approximately 272 automated teller machines. Chemical Financial Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.