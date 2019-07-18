Chemical Financial (CHFC) Reaches $41.07 After 6.00% Up Move; Nic (EGOV) Shorts Decreased By 3.82%

Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) had a decrease of 3.82% in short interest. EGOV’s SI was 3.48M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.82% from 3.62M shares previously. With 612,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV)’s short sellers to cover EGOV’s short positions. The SI to Nic Inc’s float is 5.47%. It closed at $17.04 lastly. It is down 5.79% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 23/04/2018 – Weld County, Colorado Citizens Can Skip the Trip to DMV with Gov2Go; 08/03/2018 – NIC SEES 2018 TOTAL REV. OF $333.0M-343.0M; 15/05/2018 – NIC’s Gov2Go Platform Wins 2018 Dynamite Award in `Impacter’ Category at ACT-IAC Igniting Innovation Showcase; 04/05/2018 – Short review: Dear Martin by Nic Stone; 08/05/2018 – Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Redesigns Website and Mobile App; 09/04/2018 – NIC to Host Annual Stockholder Meeting on May 1; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in NIC; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 12/04/2018 – Providence City Clerk’s Department Deploys New and Improved Tradename Service; 22/03/2018 – NIC GROUP PLC – BOARD HAS RESOLVED TO RECOMMEND TO THE SHAREHOLDERS PAYMENT OF A FIRST AND FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR OF SHS 1.00 PER ORDINARY SHARE

The stock of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.39% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 263,612 shares traded. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 28.22% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safetyThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $2.94 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $43.53 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CHFC worth $176.34 million more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold NIC Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Tru Lp has 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 92,728 shares. Weybosset Rech & Mgmt Lc owns 357,500 shares. Citigroup has 41,376 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technology Inc holds 0.01% or 5,200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company stated it has 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 838,732 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 703,053 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 1.08 million shares stake. Anchor Cap Advisors Llc accumulated 38,891 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) or 7,298 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 95,864 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 0.01% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Btim Corporation stated it has 1.16 million shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Communication Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 1.37M shares.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. It has a 21.14 P/E ratio. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Chemical Financial Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Inc reported 191,680 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 8,000 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 27,100 shares. Snyder Management Lp owns 1.03 million shares. Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 539,789 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Incorporated invested in 0% or 340 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,725 shares. Pinebridge L P has 71 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 57,673 shares. California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Loomis Sayles Com Lp owns 0.06% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 724,745 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 49,111 shares. Legal & General Public Limited reported 84,968 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 370,997 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 5.21% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.96 per share. CHFC’s profit will be $72.28M for 10.17 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Chemical Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.98% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chemical Financial had 4 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, March 26 by FIG Partners. As per Tuesday, January 29, the company rating was upgraded by Wood. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill given on Friday, February 8.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding firm of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary services and products to residents and business clients in Michigan. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. The Company’s services and products include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. It has a 10.75 P/E ratio. The firm also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. SHAFER THOMAS C had bought 6,380 shares worth $249,611 on Thursday, June 13. $395,789 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) was bought by Provost David T on Thursday, June 13. Another trade for 10,018 shares valued at $392,205 was bought by KLAESER DENNIS L. 10,100 shares valued at $395,789 were bought by TORGOW GARY on Thursday, June 13.