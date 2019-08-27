Chemical Financial (CHFC) Holding Has Boosted by Phocas Financial Corp; Firefly Value Partners LP Has Raised Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Holding by $43.02 Million as Share Value Declined

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 29,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 166,211 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, up from 136,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Chemical Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51 million shares traded or 155.52% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 123.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 5.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 9.73M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.01M, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.49. About 512,975 shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED

More notable recent Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chemical Financial Corp (CHFC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chemical Financial Corporation’s (CHFC) CEO David Provost on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chemical Financial and TCF Financial agree to merge – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chemical Financial Corporation reports second quarter 2019 net income of $69.6 million, representing $0.96 of earnings per diluted share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 37,242 shares to 165,353 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 551,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. Another trade for 10,100 shares valued at $395,789 was bought by TORGOW GARY. SHAFER THOMAS C also bought $249,611 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) shares. 10,018 Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) shares with value of $392,205 were bought by KLAESER DENNIS L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 93,988 shares. Alpine Associate Management holds 0.5% or 367,414 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 22,692 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 245,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Old Dominion Mngmt Inc reported 21,845 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Lc has 0.06% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 11,725 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 370,997 shares. National Bank accumulated 5.87% or 1.27 million shares. Raymond James & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 1.20M shares. Pnc Service Inc owns 0% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 29,004 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 134,558 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Lc Il has 5,580 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 57,673 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $80,600 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The accumulated 114,580 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 470,563 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 328,347 shares. Kbc Nv invested in 0.01% or 77,894 shares. Capital Advsr owns 4,413 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of America De reported 1.05M shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 1.03 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com accumulated 51,166 shares. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Susquehanna Group Llp invested in 511,293 shares or 0% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 649,648 shares. Parkside Bankshares reported 0% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 61,078 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0.02% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR).