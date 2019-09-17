Chemical Bank Upped Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position By $843,033; Utah Retirement Systems Raised Berkley W R (WRB) Holding

Utah Retirement Systems increased Berkley W R Corp (WRB) stake by 51.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems acquired 9,220 shares as Berkley W R Corp (WRB)’s stock rose 14.10%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 27,134 shares with $1.79M value, up from 17,914 last quarter. Berkley W R Corp now has $13.14B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 361,523 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition

Chemical Bank increased Salesforce.Com (CRM) stake by 33.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chemical Bank acquired 5,583 shares as Salesforce.Com (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Chemical Bank holds 22,360 shares with $3.39 million value, up from 16,777 last quarter. Salesforce.Com now has $133.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $152.14. About 2.11M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast

Utah Retirement Systems decreased International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 4,249 shares to 169,305 valued at $23.35 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 2,659 shares and now owns 63,157 shares. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.R. Berkley has $7300 highest and $5600 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is -10.30% below currents $71.72 stock price. W.R. Berkley had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.

Among 13 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $20000 highest and $17100 lowest target. $187.54’s average target is 23.27% above currents $152.14 stock price. Salesforce.com had 19 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 23 report. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, August 23. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, August 23. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, August 23. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, August 23. Wedbush maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $18400 target.

