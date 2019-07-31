Chemical Bank Upped Position in Boeing Co (BA); As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Shareholder Wildcat Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $561.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $196.83. About 3.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Majority of divisive Facebook ads bought by “suspicious groups” – study; 10/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm, per @AP; 20/03/2018 – Manipulating Facebook Data Using Psychographic Targeting (Video); 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU privacy law heralds new era in online data protection; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK EXTENDS PRE-MKT LOSS TO 2.3% ON REPORT OF FTC PROBE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: GUNDLACH SAYS EQUITY BUBBLES CAN BE ENDED BY REGULATION, REFERENCING FACEBOOK; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK UPDATES PRIVACY TOOLS, TO ALLOW USERS TO DELETE DATA; 20/03/2018 – Nasdaq gives up early gain as Facebook extends fall; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “STRONGLY DENIES” CLAIMS RECENTLY MADE IN THE MEDIA; 18/04/2018 – FACEBOOK IS FORMING A TEAM TO DESIGN ITS OWN SEMICONDUCTORS

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 1,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,587 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, up from 22,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $346.42. About 1.75M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 15/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Fortem Technologies, Creator of Radar Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS ‘SOLID’ PROCESS FOR REVIEWING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS 5 YR $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson Inc reported 16,193 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.67% or 9,030 shares. 15,825 are held by Ameritas Prtnrs Inc. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Com stated it has 5.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,945 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel reported 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pnc Fincl Services Grp Incorporated owns 1.11 million shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 0.04% or 306 shares. Btr Cap invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,873 were reported by Cim Inv Mangement. Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.61% or 2,117 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cap Advsr Limited Limited owns 504 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hbk Lp reported 149,257 shares. Hudson Bay Limited Partnership invested in 98,210 shares.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 7,207 shares to 2,950 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 32,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Boeing Subpoenaed For 787 Dreamliner Records – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Saudi Airline First to Cancel Boeing 737 MAX Order – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Another 737 MAX hearing on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Faces Intense Scrutiny From Regulators – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Does Facebookâ€™s Libra Currency Change the Outlook of Visa Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Is Why Amazon Stock a Must-Buy Amid the Nasdaq Rally – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Hot Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sta Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,080 shares. Stanley Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 39,600 shares or 3.23% of all its holdings. North Mngmt Corp holds 0.08% or 3,009 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.16% or 4,850 shares. Envestnet Asset invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stephens Inc Ar has 110,049 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership owns 12,605 shares. Bp Pcl holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 195,000 shares. Schroder Investment Grp Inc invested in 1.06M shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 932,668 shares. 200,000 are owned by Taconic Capital Advsr Limited Partnership. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 464,089 shares. Rnc Limited Com reported 18,836 shares stake. Financial Architects Inc has invested 1.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 1.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).