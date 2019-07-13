Chemical Bank Upped Holding in Hollyfrontier (HFC); Molina Healthcare (MOH) Market Valuation Declined While Atika Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corporation (HFC) by 155.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,350 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $559,000, up from 4,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 1.42 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, down from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $144.87. About 361,214 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 52.38% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q EPS $1.64; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE CFO TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – THOMAS L. TRAN NAMED NEW CFO OF MOLINA HEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selected for Medicaid Contract Awards in All Eight Regions of the State of Washington Reprocurement; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Molina Healthcare, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Thomas L. Tran Named New Chief Financial Officer of Molina Healthcare as Joseph W. White Announces Retirement; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – ON A NET BASIS, CO WILL NOT RECEIVE PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS, WILL PAY CUSTOMARY FEES AND EXPENSES IN CONNECTION THEREWITH; 28/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC MOH.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $100

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company owns 830,750 shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 12,189 shares. Pitcairn Commerce owns 23,273 shares. 293,963 were reported by Citadel Limited Co. Regions Financial holds 0.05% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 80,729 shares. Chevy Chase holds 128,512 shares. Fruth Mgmt holds 4,956 shares. Tokio Marine Asset accumulated 23,353 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,263 shares. Luminus Management Ltd Llc holds 233,587 shares. 77,100 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 7,046 shares. 263,599 are held by Todd Asset Limited Liability. Goldman Sachs Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 47,734 shares.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,356 shares to 4,094 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Corp (NYSE:GE) by 52,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,000 shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap Management Inc holds 0.05% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 4,824 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd accumulated 5,543 shares. 2,286 were reported by Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership. Cleararc Capital has 1,601 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hanseatic Management Service Inc reported 0.18% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Mariner Ltd reported 0% stake. Macquarie Gp reported 31,215 shares. Us Financial Bank De reported 0% stake. Moreover, Raymond James Svcs Inc has 0.01% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 21,125 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 37,161 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Atika Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 21,000 shares. Td Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 16,700 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc has 3.70M shares for 0.48% of their portfolio.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc by 36,000 shares to 76,000 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

