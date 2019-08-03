Chemical Bank Upped By $385,200 Its Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding; Sturm Ruger & Co (RGR) Has 1.88 Sentiment

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 90 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 48 sold and decreased their stock positions in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 13.03 million shares, down from 13.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sturm Ruger & Co Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 34 Increased: 60 New Position: 30.

Chemical Bank increased Omnicom Group (OMC) stake by 137.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chemical Bank acquired 5,350 shares as Omnicom Group (OMC)’s stock rose 1.58%. The Chemical Bank holds 9,250 shares with $675,000 value, up from 3,900 last quarter. Omnicom Group now has $17.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 1.41 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Net $264.1M; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, makes, and sells firearms under the Ruger trademark in the United States. The company has market cap of $801.88 million. It operates in two divisions, Firearms and Castings. It has a 20.01 P/E ratio. The firm offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as makes and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding parts.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. for 45,424 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc owns 66,645 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 0.8% invested in the company for 207,923 shares. The Switzerland-based Starr International Co Inc has invested 0.67% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 397,164 shares.

The stock increased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.86. About 498,018 shares traded or 218.11% up from the average. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) has risen 5.81% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RGR News: 08/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger 1Q EPS 81c; 12/03/2018 – Sturm Ruger Seeks to Assure Holders Amid Gun Backlash; 09/05/2018 – GUNMAKER STURM RUGER SAYS ALL NINE DIRECTOR NOMINEES ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – AMALGAMATED BANK – URGE STURM RUGER BOARD TO COMMIT TO TAKING STEPS TO PROMOTE POLICY REFORMS CONSISTENT WITH “PROFESSED GOALS”; 25/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS backs call for gun safety report at Sturm Ruger; 09/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger says majority of investors back call for safety report; 24/04/2018 – AMALGAMATED BANK LONGVIEW FUNDS – EXPRESS CONCERNS ABOUT STURM RUGER & COMPANY INC’S PERFORMANCE AND RISK OVERSIGHT; 12/03/2018 – Sturm Ruger Issues Letter to Shareholders to Demonstrate ‘Track Record of Promoting Safe, Responsible use of Firearms’; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: #KHOU 11 “Three sources telling me that at least 8 students are dead in today’s Santa Fe ISD school shooting. More injured.” – @JRogalskiKHOU – ! $AOBC $RGR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 0.01% or 156 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 41,641 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Co accumulated 3,092 shares. The California-based Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt has invested 2.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.38% stake. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Company holds 123 shares. American Intll Group holds 1.5% or 5.41 million shares. Van Strum And Towne Inc has 42,919 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associates holds 573,757 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Longview Ptnrs (Guernsey) Ltd stated it has 6.70 million shares or 2.58% of all its holdings. Federated Pa holds 0% or 3,095 shares. Everence Cap accumulated 3,799 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Atria Investments Ltd Company owns 0.02% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 5,491 shares. Legacy Capital Partners has invested 0.16% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Clark Estates New York has invested 0.59% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

