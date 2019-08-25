Chemical Bank Trimmed Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding by $438,216; Share Value Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Merriman Wealth Management Cut by $3.62 Million Its Position

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 30,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 504,910 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.55 million, down from 535,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 2,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 6,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $169.28. About 1.82M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $527.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 60,418 shares to 69,222 shares, valued at $7.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 63,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Davis has invested 0.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kings Point Cap holds 2.88% or 123,038 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 1.09% or 19,432 shares. New Vernon Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,042 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Hemenway Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.51% or 131,900 shares. 7.57M were accumulated by Chevy Chase Hldg. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 305,445 were accumulated by Farmers And Merchants Invests. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii holds 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 238,006 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va owns 195,526 shares. Cibc Asset holds 1.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.48M shares. Glacier Peak Ltd Co, Washington-based fund reported 8,541 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd reported 1.12% stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 1.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Com holds 31,913 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory stated it has 2,555 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Whitnell & Communications invested in 4,132 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 33,014 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.27% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 81,679 shares. Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.77% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 30,400 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund has invested 0.22% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Somerset Trust reported 1.48% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Murphy Capital Mngmt invested in 9,193 shares. South Street Advisors Limited Company has 1,700 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Mgmt owns 4,370 shares. J Goldman And Lp reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Joel Isaacson Comm Limited Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 1,385 shares. First City Capital Management holds 0.9% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 6,727 shares. Moreover, Linscomb & Williams Inc has 0.57% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 35,944 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 15.33 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 5,350 shares to 9,250 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).