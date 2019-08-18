Chemical Bank Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Increased by $325,143; Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose While Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Cut by $1.18 Million Its Position

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 124,179 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.83M, down from 130,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 1,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 16,935 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 15,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 1.04M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Inv Prtn Incorporated holds 44,799 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. New Hampshire-based Curbstone Corporation has invested 0.72% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.53% stake. Seabridge Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 15,662 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt holds 0.22% or 29,058 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt reported 0.31% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Country Trust Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 1,399 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Networks has invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Citizens Fincl Bank Trust reported 40,214 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd has 0.84% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com reported 9,676 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited Com has invested 0.93% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 1,000 shares. Thornburg Inv Mgmt invested in 2.86% or 1.54 million shares. Birinyi Associates Inc has 9,850 shares.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,150 shares to 7,965 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.48 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 70,184 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $73.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) by 4,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,407 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).