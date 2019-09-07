Chemical Bank Stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) Raised as Market Valuation Rose; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Shareholder Ycg Raised Its Stake by $3.34 Million

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 24.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 3,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 19,111 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 15,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $125.48. About 1.75M shares traded or 43.76% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $207.03. About 1.80 million shares traded or 18.72% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP had sold 2.00 million shares worth $392.00 million.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $576.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2,894 shares to 155,354 shares, valued at $20.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company holds 147,493 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Atlanta L L C has invested 0.3% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Edgewood Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 6.83 million shares. Michigan-based Arcadia Corp Mi has invested 2.42% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0.19% or 501,362 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,725 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Capital Mngmt Inc has 1,342 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 0.17% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.59% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 303,900 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank stated it has 5,239 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Washington Trust Bancorp has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Vanguard Inc has 0.11% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 16.97M shares. Gulf Interest National Bank (Uk) Limited has 54,973 shares. Moreover, Jump Trading Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,633 shares.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 6,648 shares to 9,924 shares, valued at $569,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 4,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,749 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Limited Liability has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Cibc Bancorp Usa has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Montag A And Associate invested in 4,720 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.11% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Cibc World Mkts Corp, a New York-based fund reported 17,157 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Peddock Advisors Llc reported 9,274 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc holds 12,202 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tompkins Corporation accumulated 215 shares or 0% of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP accumulated 0.3% or 34,762 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 0.58% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 11.19 million shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 16,256 shares. Gw Henssler Associates Ltd holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 58,352 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt reported 8,366 shares.

