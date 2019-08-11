Chemical Bank Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Boosted by $429,768 as Market Value Declined; Orion Eng Carbns S.A (OEC) Holder First Manhattan Company Has Lifted Position

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 1,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,587 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, up from 22,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Boeing Bd Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to Be Nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to Aid Transition; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 29/03/2018 – Lion Is Ready for More Orders After Big Deals for Airbus, Boeing; 14/03/2018 – President Donald Trump said Boeing’s F-18 is “his favorite plane” and called it “a work of art.”; 17/05/2018 – DAE INTERESTED IN AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY, BOEING 737 MAX PLANES FOR JET ORDER – CEO; 10/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commerical Airplane Deliveries 184; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 15/03/2018 – Boeing’s an Early Casualty as Investors Dig in for Trade War; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS TESTING BLENDED-WING PROTOTYPE: CEO; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Orion Eng Carbns S.A (OEC) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 314,050 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 294,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Orion Eng Carbns S.A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $777.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.84% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 1.06 million shares traded or 58.67% up from the average. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q Rev $406.7M; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Investment Advsrs reported 2,383 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cambridge Gp owns 17,084 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cyrus Cap Lp accumulated 5,000 shares. Pioneer Trust National Bank N A Or, Oregon-based fund reported 800 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Company holds 0.27% or 7,589 shares. 3,841 are owned by Dumont & Blake Invest Limited Liability Corp. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Ne holds 5.09% or 37,335 shares in its portfolio. Associated Banc reported 1.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rdl Fincl owns 1,146 shares. 1,800 were accumulated by Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated owns 0.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3.09 million shares. Meritage Port Mgmt has 0.9% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mairs & Pwr reported 4,180 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 68,305 are held by Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Co.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.20 million activity. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 7,207 shares to 2,950 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Corp (NYSE:GE) by 52,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,000 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

