Chemical Bank Raised Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding by $385,200 as Stock Rose; O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Holder Middleton & Co Has Decreased Its Stake

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 917 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,547 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.58M, down from 38,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $400.63. About 124,727 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 137.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 5,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,250 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $83.75. About 897,854 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 7,878 shares to 78,258 shares, valued at $9.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 2,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,075 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 earnings per share, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.12 million for 21.36 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 23,815 shares to 33,375 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).