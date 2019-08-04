Chemical Bank Raised Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Stake By $605,394; Maplelane Capital Has Decreased Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Position By $10.88 Million

Chemical Bank increased Disney Walt Co New (DIS) stake by 7.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chemical Bank acquired 5,454 shares as Disney Walt Co New (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Chemical Bank holds 82,431 shares with $9.15M value, up from 76,977 last quarter. Disney Walt Co New now has $255.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) stake by 57.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 91,421 shares as Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)’s stock declined 11.00%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 68,579 shares with $8.18M value, down from 160,000 last quarter. Wynn Resorts Ltd now has $12.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.7. About 2.35M shares traded or 19.67% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts – NY Post; 17/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Seeks to Overhaul Wynn Resorts Board; 20/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Announces Expiration of Consent Solicitation by Wynn Las Vegas, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas Cap Corp; 10/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: ‘Sets Record Straight on Elaine Wynn’s Disingenuous Campaign’; 20/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS HOLDER ELAINE WYNN MAY SEEK TALKS; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Wynn Resorts Board for Concealing Decades-Long Pattern of Sexual Harassment, Abuse, and Misconduct by Billionaire Former CEO Steve Wynn; 02/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN FILES SUIT AGAINST WYNN RESORTS ON SHAREHOLDER LIST; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Release Presentation on Recent Operational and Financial Results at 5:00 p.m; 07/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts allowed to drop Wynn from Massachusetts casino license; 10/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Believes Elaine Wynn’s ‘Actions Are Questionable and Not Designed to Advance Shareholder Value’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 13,820 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 99,139 shares stake. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 120,800 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie, a Switzerland-based fund reported 59,518 shares. Chevy Chase owns 84,831 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested in 1,250 shares or 0% of the stock. 18,126 are owned by Capital Fund Mgmt. 10,268 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding owns 2,340 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1,778 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Laurion Lp accumulated 0.12% or 75,210 shares. 4,000 were reported by Texas Yale Cap.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVS, WYNN, PXD – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: A Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IGT vs. WYNN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wynn Resorts’ Las Vegas Growth Plan Looks Steady, Not Flashy – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, HP, RL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Wynn Resorts had 13 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Nomura. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Deutsche Bank.

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Worldpay Inc stake by 165,117 shares to 708,688 valued at $80.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 505,000 shares and now owns 720,000 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 7.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.53 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $152.88M for 21.07 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.80% negative EPS growth.

Chemical Bank decreased Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 9,613 shares to 122,961 valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) stake by 4,445 shares and now owns 17,749 shares. Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. 2,000 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $227,200 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). S R Schill Associates reported 7,669 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Zweig owns 62,500 shares. Parsec Financial Mgmt stated it has 156,055 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Capital accumulated 200,717 shares. Professional Advisory Services Inc accumulated 159,640 shares or 3.56% of the stock. Alphaone Investment Ltd Com has invested 4.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability invested in 4,050 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wisconsin Ltd reported 1.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.22% or 1.90 million shares. Prio Wealth Lp has invested 1.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Franklin Street Nc stated it has 1.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 2,920 shares. Community Fincl Bank Of Raymore invested in 0.13% or 3,282 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability Com reported 60,600 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16100 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup.