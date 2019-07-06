Chemical Bank Maintains Position in Boeing Co (BA); Axa Position in V F (VFC) Lowered as Share Price Rose

Axa decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,693 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.53M, down from 183,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $87.81. About 768,323 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 1,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,587 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, up from 22,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS TESTING BLENDED-WING PROTOTYPE: CEO; 11/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL FLEET CARE PACTS FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES &; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX POSTPONES FLORIDA LAUNCH OF FIRST COMMERCIAL FLIGHT OF UPDATED FALCON 9 ROCKET FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS, DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH -LIVE WEBCAST; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA: BOEING TO PARTNER CO., HAL FOR F/A-18 SUPER HORNET; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, OTHER SERVICES TO CANADIAN AIR FORCE’S 15 CH-147F CHINOOKS FLEET THROUGH 2023; 25/04/2018 – Boeing profit rises 57 percent; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 31,184 shares to 37,627 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 143,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 808,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Momo Inc.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. MEAGHER LAURA C also sold $759,462 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Monday, February 11. Holtz Curtis A. had sold 24,926 shares worth $2.14 million on Friday, February 8.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock or 8,500 shares. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock or 2,916 shares.