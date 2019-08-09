Chemical Bank Lowered Its Holding in Union Pac (UNP) by $387,273; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Peak Asset Management Lifted Holding

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 34,510 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, down from 36,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $168.55. About 1.27M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 7,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 22,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 15,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.6. About 7.17 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Employee Workforce Reductions Were Approximately 100 in 1st Quarter; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 19/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of stated it has 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cranbrook Wealth Lc has 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Portland Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 6,858 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Modera Wealth Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 311,463 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Pettee Invsts holds 56,547 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 150,812 shares. Hollencrest Mgmt holds 0.1% or 16,007 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% stake. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership owns 181,042 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.18% or 470,517 shares in its portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 11,376 shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rice Hall James Associates Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,408 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,875 shares to 118,577 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,492 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 2,815 shares to 16,777 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

