Chemical Bank Lowered By $438,216 Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake; Last Week Equity Residential (EQR) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Equity Residential had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) rating on Thursday, April 11. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $74 target. The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 27. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. See Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) latest ratings:

27/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $73 New Target: $74 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $78 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy

Chemical Bank decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 36.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chemical Bank sold 2,356 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock rose 10.97%. The Chemical Bank holds 4,094 shares with $765,000 value, down from 6,450 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $50.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $191.17. About 756,162 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500.

The stock increased 1.29% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $79.57. About 582,086 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold Equity Residential shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh holds 0% or 5,400 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 71,969 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 4.02 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 6.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Forward Limited Liability reported 12,140 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 469,020 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 163,742 shares. Principal Gru Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 2.46 million shares. American Svcs holds 0.19% or 7,917 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 1,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 27,796 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 126,962 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 3,083 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $6.71 million activity. $49,610 worth of stock was sold by Garechana Robert on Tuesday, February 5. GEORGE ALAN W sold $1.84M worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Friday, February 8. $3.68 million worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares were sold by NEITHERCUT DAVID J. The insider Manelis Michael L sold $49,393. Altshuler Barry had sold 10,000 shares worth $732,900. 2,003 shares were sold by Brackenridge Alexander, worth $144,641 on Tuesday, February 5. Fenster Scott had sold 475 shares worth $34,301.

Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust , engages in the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.48 billion. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and invested in 579 properties in 24 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 152,821 units. It has a 53.84 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Wheeler Michael Joseph sold $858,097.

Chemical Bank increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,454 shares to 94,179 valued at $17.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) stake by 5,454 shares and now owns 82,431 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Incorporated reported 5,858 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 4,820 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co. 96,921 are owned by Davenport And Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg has 36,915 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.19% or 379,675 shares. Atria Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 5,680 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 12,532 shares. Chemung Canal accumulated 1,113 shares. Moreover, Amp Capital Invsts has 0.23% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 219,506 shares. Pennsylvania, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 137,549 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cambridge Tru has invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd holds 0.29% or 1,545 shares. Anchor Advisors Limited accumulated 3,290 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Saturna Corp reported 305,803 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 17.32 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.