Chemical Bank Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $446,780; Chilton Investment Co Continues to Hold Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 251 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,311 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 6,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $971.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $17.97 during the last trading session, reaching $1974.06. About 2.92M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 10/04/2018 – Google has launched the Google Home and Google Home Mini in India, following Amazon into the market. via @cnbctech; 14/05/2018 – Peeks Social Receives Invitation to Amazon Appstore; 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 15/05/2018 – Warren Buffett believes Jeff Bezos is an extraordinary businessman; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS “IT’S INAPPROPRIATE FOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS TO USE THEIR POSITION TO ATTACK AN AMERICAN COMPANY”; 16/04/2018 – Those seeking to overturn Quill â€“ including President Trump â€“ think this is a way to force large internet retailers like Amazon to pay more sales taxes. They are gravely mistaken; 28/03/2018 – Trump has discussed altering the company’s tax treatment because several of his friends told him Amazon is hurting their businesses and “killing shopping malls and brick-and-mortar retailers,” the report says; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon low-tech underbelly; 15/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Media companies score as the Supreme Court allows legal sports gambling Plus, Amazon makes a move to increase diversity on its board; Lyft claims 35 percent of the U.S. ride-share market; and inside NYC’s crypto conference

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 219.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 29,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,413 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 13,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $167.6. About 682,892 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,856 shares to 126,837 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of stock. 6,035 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W. Shares for $5.42M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Perrotti Thomas J on Tuesday, January 22. Black Maria also sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,675 shares to 38,741 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.