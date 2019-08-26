Chemical Bank Lifted Holding in Hollyfrontier (HFC); As Regions Finl New (RF) Stock Rose, Holder Rwc Asset Management Llp Trimmed Stake by $7.72 Million

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 551,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 672,220 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51 million, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 7.83M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corporation (HFC) by 155.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 11,350 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $559,000, up from 4,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 980,557 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC); 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 241,107 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) reported 0.02% stake. Victory Capital Mgmt accumulated 180,153 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Coldstream Cap invested 0.07% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 2.85M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 52,142 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 263,135 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 66,026 shares. 11 were reported by Whittier Co. Bb&T holds 0.02% or 23,245 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 241,987 shares stake. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc accumulated 6,831 shares or 0% of the stock. 169,400 were accumulated by Robertson Opportunity Cap Limited Liability Com. Paloma Prtnrs Co stated it has 101,116 shares.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,319 shares to 34,510 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) by 4,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,407 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11,159 shares to 878,726 shares, valued at $59.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 14,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn).

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.27 million for 8.96 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.