Chemical Bank Increases Position in Fastenal Co (FAST); Baillie Gifford & Company Raised Vale Sa Adr (VALE) Position by $99.19 Million

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Vale Sa Adr (VALE) by 72.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 7.63 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 18.18M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.39 million, up from 10.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Vale Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 13.11 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES VALE S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS TRUCKER STRIKE AFFECTING CO IN LIMITED WAY BUT IMPACT WILL INCREASE IF STRIKE CONTINUES; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q IRON-ORE OUTPUT 82M TONS; 28/03/2018 – Vale announces early tender results and early settlement of cash tender offer for 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 09/05/2018 – Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil approved; 14/03/2018 – VALE REPORTS REDEMPTION OF 4.625% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2020 & A; 09/05/2018 – YARA PURCHASE OF VALE CUBATAO FERTILIZANTES COMPLEX IN BRAZIL; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vale S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS 2Q18 WILL BETTER THAN 2Q17; 21/03/2018 – VALE SAYS $968.35M OF 2021 BONDS WERE VALIDLY OFFERED

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 170.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 18,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 29,862 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $973,000, up from 11,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $94.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 1,858 shares to 631,283 shares, valued at $530.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) by 168,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,488 shares, and cut its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

