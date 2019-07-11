Chemical Bank Increased Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN); As United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Declined, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Increased by $555,111 Its Stake

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 251 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,311 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 6,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $12.53 during the last trading session, reaching $2029.94. About 1.95M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP HAS ATTACKED AMAZON OVER RATE IT PAYS POSTAL SERVICE; 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM, REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF OFFER TO EXCHANGE SOME OUTS; 08/03/2018 – Several candidates have been approached to lead Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM; 27/04/2018 – Terry Gilliam’s Quixote film faces new legal hurdle at Cannes; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 15/05/2018 – Amazon had been very much against the tax from the start – even freezing one of its big construction projects in Seattle as it waited to see if the tax passed. 3/

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,001 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, up from 102,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 448,501 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.74% or 4,187 shares. 1,003 were reported by Tillar. Bristol John W & Com Inc New York holds 3.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 74,791 shares. Captrust Fincl invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Primecap Com Ca reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd reported 31,782 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 7,545 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advsr has 3.81% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 52,707 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Ima Wealth has 0.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,402 shares. Lvm Cap Management Limited Mi accumulated 0.08% or 207 shares. National Registered Invest Advisor has 3.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 3,997 shares.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) by 4,145 shares to 54,407 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 4,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,749 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund accumulated 13,838 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 7,356 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tdam Usa has 103,140 shares. Alpha Windward Lc invested in 0.13% or 1,681 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.42% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 14,797 shares. Bailard holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,527 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). California-based Investment House Lc has invested 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 3,158 were reported by Becker Capital Mgmt. 40,855 are owned by Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt. Huntington Financial Bank owns 58,016 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Country National Bank has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pettee Invsts Incorporated reported 2,350 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 150 shares valued at $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,411 shares to 157,109 shares, valued at $16.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,799 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW).