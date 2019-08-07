Chemical Bank Increased Its Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $325,143 as Stock Value Rose; Winslow Capital Management Has Raised Adobe (ADBE) Position by $79.90 Million as Stock Price Rose

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 1,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 16,935 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 15,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $275.02. About 639,283 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 300,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492.49 million, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $289.07. About 1.34 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,319 shares to 34,510 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,961 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement reported 668,407 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mngmt has 1.71% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 48,739 were accumulated by Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Weatherstone Cap stated it has 2,481 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 180 shares. Shelton Cap Management invested in 0.01% or 838 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.33% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Tekla Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 142,743 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation has invested 0.17% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 480,024 are owned by Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Limited Liability Company. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 2,629 shares in its portfolio. Parsec Fincl Mngmt holds 0.04% or 2,132 shares. Whittier Trust invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Overbrook Management Corporation has 0.08% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,300 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 29,341 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.15M shares to 924,407 shares, valued at $182.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 832,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.98M shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 488,505 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Comm reported 41,759 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.28 million shares. D L Carlson Invest Group owns 10,435 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Ledyard Natl Bank has invested 0.59% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 404,089 are owned by Maverick. Capital Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 4,544 shares. Amica Mutual reported 14,009 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,221 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management owns 11,507 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,879 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv invested in 2.01% or 31,069 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 23,531 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Company reported 3,378 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Bamco Ny, New York-based fund reported 31,864 shares.