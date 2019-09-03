Chemical Bank Increased Its Holding in Hollyfrontier (HFC) as Share Value Rose; American National Bank Lifted Its Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Stake by $2.05 Million

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corporation (HFC) by 155.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 11,350 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $559,000, up from 4,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 1.07M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE

American National Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 32.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 34,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 141,782 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, up from 106,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 5.45 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,658 shares. Argent Cap Llc holds 192,300 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Washington holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 319,462 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Westwood Gp accumulated 22,343 shares. Hilton Management Ltd Liability reported 4,749 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.59M shares or 0.25% of the stock. 44 are held by Proffitt Goodson. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 6.74 million shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 120,399 shares. Barnett And Incorporated has 1,890 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 29.28M shares. Fred Alger Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 5,746 are owned by Wealthquest.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp Common (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,077 shares to 25,551 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc Com (NYSE:STI) by 21,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $124,300 activity.

