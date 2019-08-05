Chemical Bank Holds Stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM); As Msci (MSCI) Share Value Rose, Holder Contravisory Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 99.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 1,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 3,498 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, up from 1,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $220.18. About 659,966 shares traded or 23.55% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 24/05/2018 – Amundi Msci EM Asia UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 05/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI 1Q OPER REV. $351.3M, EST. $348.0M; 14/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS NINE ADDITIONS, FOUR DELETIONS FROM MSCI FRONTIER; 22/03/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 17/05/2018 – 37 Interactive Entertainment Will Be Added to MSCI Indexes; 08/03/2018 – ALLIANCE TRUST – FY TOTAL SHAREHOLDER RETURN (TSR) OF 19.2% AND NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) TOTAL RETURN OF 18.5%, COMPARED WITH MSCI ACWI TOTAL RETURN OF 13.8%; 16/05/2018 – Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 2,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 16,777 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, up from 13,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 13.14M shares traded or 94.14% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Give Their View On Salesforce And The Real Estate Sector – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer’s ‘Playbook’ For Profiting From A Fed Rate Cut – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust Co has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 77,000 are owned by Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Com. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Landscape Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,758 shares. Regal Invest Ltd Liability Company reported 0.48% stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 627,186 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 184,823 shares. Petrus Tru Lta has 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bain Cap Pub Equity Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.48% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 31,664 shares. Ranger Mgmt LP holds 412 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.38% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 53.67 million shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Lc invested 0.23% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lincoln National has 0.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Andra Ap holds 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 18,800 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $7.56 million activity. Harris Parker sold $1.00 million worth of stock or 6,331 shares. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $2.36M was sold by Benioff Marc. BLOCK KEITH also sold $795,000 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 6. $17,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Roos John Victor. $857,751 worth of stock was sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. Hawkins Mark J sold 846 shares worth $134,514.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 7,878 shares to 78,258 shares, valued at $9.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 70,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd reported 31,119 shares. Capital Guardian Tru Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Regions Fincl accumulated 59 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.08% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability owns 3,900 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd has 946,367 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. The California-based Capital Interest Invsts has invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 226 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 2,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 6,417 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Llc stated it has 16,279 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 3,720 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.