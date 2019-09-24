Chemical Bank Has Upped Its Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $602,048; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shareholder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $484,158

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 170.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 18,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 29,862 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $973,000, up from 11,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 2.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 141,272 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.39 million, down from 144,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.2. About 2.55 million shares traded or 24.87% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,813 shares to 96,017 shares, valued at $10.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,527 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 108,142 are held by Bankshares Of Nova Scotia. Btc Cap stated it has 6,370 shares. Aviva Plc reported 211,637 shares. 5.56M are held by Goldman Sachs Group. 267,950 are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd. Essex Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,000 shares. Maverick Cap holds 205,720 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 411,528 were accumulated by Fenimore Asset Mgmt. 70,277 are owned by Rafferty Asset Lc. Boston And Mngmt Inc invested in 163,726 shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt stated it has 18,410 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 44,402 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mackay Shields Limited accumulated 94,479 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 15,404 shares to 323,255 shares, valued at $18.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cipher Cap Lp holds 0.08% or 7,012 shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 43,496 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cooke And Bieler Lp has invested 1.21% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Barr E S & Communications reported 8,272 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Lifeplan Fincl Group has invested 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 0.05% or 10,676 shares. Csu Producer Res accumulated 6,000 shares. 12,574 are held by First Commonwealth Fincl Pa. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx holds 1.25% or 26,557 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 115,301 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Smith Salley And Associates holds 1.49% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 72,199 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 124,366 shares.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 12.52 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.