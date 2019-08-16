Chemical Bank Has Upped Its Position in Omnicom Group (OMC) by $385,200; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Boosted Position in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $452,302 as Stock Value Rose

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 20,741 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 16,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 3.45M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 137.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 5,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 9,250 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $77.09. About 1.08 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet And Cie (Europe), a Luxembourg-based fund reported 4,455 shares. Montecito Bancshares & Tru accumulated 1,987 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Covington Invest Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.8% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Guggenheim Lc accumulated 461,091 shares. Axa owns 1.49 million shares. Laurion Cap LP stated it has 0.38% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Capital Advsrs Ok owns 3,604 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 230 shares. 700 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Co. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 12,256 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc accumulated 2,041 shares. M&T Bancshares Corporation accumulated 135,919 shares. Twin Cap Inc has invested 0.29% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Strs Ohio holds 822,474 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.23% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,285 shares to 42,849 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 3,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,280 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 232,949 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 84,110 shares. Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust has 0.06% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 195,915 shares. Moreover, Quantum Capital Management has 0.51% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 12,875 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Papp L Roy And Assocs owns 3,115 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 6,160 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A holds 3,651 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,350 shares stake. 27,386 are held by Jennison Assoc. Mai Management invested in 8,811 shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 1.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 35,799 were reported by Fort Washington Oh.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 2,073 shares to 7,075 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,961 shares, and cut its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC).

