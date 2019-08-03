Chemical Bank Has Trimmed Union Pac (UNP) Stake as Share Value Rose; Chou Associates Management Decreased Its Holding in Sanofi (SNY) by $2.20 Million

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The hedge fund held 248,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98 million, down from 298,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 1.00M shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 08/03/2018 – SANOFI COMPLETES PURCHASE OF BIOVERATIV; 10/04/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR APPOINTMENT OF RAJARAM NARAYANAN AS MD; 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS TO CONTINUE WORK WITH INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH COMMUNITY AND ENDEMIC COUNTRIES; 21/03/2018 – GHO Capital Is Said to Near Deal to Buy Sanofi-Backed Alcaliber; 21/03/2018 – Nordic Capital bows out of Sanofi EU generics unit auction; 03/04/2018 – Sanofi: EMA to Review Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for a Type of Skin Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 29/05/2018 – Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces a Collaboration with Sanofi to Use Adaptive’s clonoSEQ® Assay to Measure Minimal Residual Disease in Active and Future lsatuximab Multiple Myeloma Trials; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi in Exclusive Talks with Evotec to Create R&D Platform

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 34,510 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, down from 36,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.24M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.85 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) by 6,900 shares to 11,350 shares, valued at $559,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.